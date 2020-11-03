International drug racket unearthed, 9 peddlers held

An international drug racket, which was allegedly operated via the dark net, was unearthed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday. Ten peddlers, including a Nigerian national, were arrested, and narcotics, worth ₹90 lakh, seized in raids carried out by CCB sleuths at eight places across the city.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the accused imported various drugs by paying in bitcoins. They supplied them to youths, including college students, through an organised network. The arrests were made by the CCB police with the help of Customs officials, he said.

Upon getting specific information, CCB officials raided eight places — in HSR Layout, Vijayanagar, Mahalakshmipuram, Ulsoor, K.G. Halli, Indiranagar, HAL, and Ramamurthynagar — and picked up the accused.

The arrested are Sarthak Arya (31), Nithin (24), Karthik Gowda (25), Zaman Anjameena (25), Mohammed Ali Aalitujari (29), Amal Baiju (20), Phoenix D'souza (24), Shon Shazi, Venkat Varun (33), and Sanni O Innocenta (26).

Police seized 660 LSD papers, 386 MDMA tablets, 180 ecstasy tablets, 12 grams MDMA crystal, 10 grams cocaine powder, 12 mobile phones, three laptops, and two two-wheelers from the accused.

As gift parcels

The police registered eight cases at eight police stations and the accused were booked under the NDPS Act. Investigations have revealed that they were getting the drugs in the form of gift parcels through India Post.

The police are further investigating the cases to ascertain the possible involvement of others in the racket.