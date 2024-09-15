ADVERTISEMENT

‘International Day of Democracy’ celebrations leads to traffic chaos in city

Published - September 15, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

As thousands gathered to form the chain, vehicles were stalled for hours

The Hindu Bureau

‘International Day of Democracy’ was celebrated on Sunday (Sept. 15) with a 2,500-km-long human chain across the State, symbolising equality, unity, fraternity, and participative governance. The event, however, led to traffic disruptions in Bengaluru, particularly on Mysuru Road and Tumakuru Road.

As thousands gathered to form the chain, vehicles were stalled for hours. “Traffic has never been this bad on a Sunday. I was stuck on Mysuru Road for over two hours. The police were all busy with human chain events,” said Shankar B.R.

Ravi Kumar S., travelling from Tumakuru to Bengaluru, said, “The traffic was at a standstill in the morning. I understand the importance of the event, but it would have helped if there was better management or alternative routes.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US