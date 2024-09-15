GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘International Day of Democracy’ celebrations leads to traffic chaos in city

As thousands gathered to form the chain, vehicles were stalled for hours

Published - September 15, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

‘International Day of Democracy’ was celebrated on Sunday (Sept. 15) with a 2,500-km-long human chain across the State, symbolising equality, unity, fraternity, and participative governance. The event, however, led to traffic disruptions in Bengaluru, particularly on Mysuru Road and Tumakuru Road.

As thousands gathered to form the chain, vehicles were stalled for hours. “Traffic has never been this bad on a Sunday. I was stuck on Mysuru Road for over two hours. The police were all busy with human chain events,” said Shankar B.R.

Ravi Kumar S., travelling from Tumakuru to Bengaluru, said, “The traffic was at a standstill in the morning. I understand the importance of the event, but it would have helped if there was better management or alternative routes.”

