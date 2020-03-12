International conferences in State postponed

In the wake of COVID-19, the State government has taken a decision to postpone all international conferences in Karnataka with immediate effect till further notice. An official advisory in this regard will be released soon, said Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education and Health and Family Welfare).

“With most of the suspected cases being those who are arriving in Bengaluru from COVID-19-affected countries, it is important to restrict entry of people from other countries in case it can be avoided. Although not many international conferences are being slated in the next one month, it is important to postpone such conferences, if any have been planned,” Mr Akhtar told The Hindu.

He pointed out that the government of India has already suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11 to nationals of three major European countries — France, Germany and Spain.

Regular visas (including e-visas) granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after February 1, 2020 and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended, he said.

Meeting with IT/BT companies

The State Health Department will hold another meeting with IT/ BT companies on Thursday to brief them about the guidelines and precautions they need to take in their companies regarding COVID-19.

While the Health Department has maintained confidentiality about the positive cases, two IT companies have come out with statements regarding their employees being infected.

“Patient confidentiality has to be maintained. Such statements are not required as they can lead to further panic in the community and among the employees. It is important for the companies to maintain confidentiality and we will issue them a notice,” said Health Minister B Sriramulu. The Department has already has two rounds of meeting with representatives of 25 companies.

He said the department cannot ask the companies to completely ban foreign travel at this juncture, but have asked them to follow all guidelines and avoid unnecessary travel.