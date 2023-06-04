ADVERTISEMENT

International Conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations on June 8 and 9

June 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The International Conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations (SMOPS-2023), organised by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) and in association with industry partners will be held on June 8 and 9.

The conference aims to bring together Space agencies, start-ups, industry, and academia to discuss emerging technologies and automation in Space mission operations and ground segment.

During the conference, topics such as Space mission operations management, advanced Space mission design, automation, large constellations management, present and future trends in ground station operations, and more would be discussed.

Speakers from Space agencies and offices, including ISRO, IN-SPACe, ESA, CNES, NASA, DLR, ROSCOSMOS will speak on these topics.

Other topics include human Spaceflight mission operation management, challenges in flight dynamics operation, Space situational awareness, simulation and modelling, Artificial Intelligence-based application and satellite data handling, processing and applications.

