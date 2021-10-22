International conference on innovation in agriculture organised

Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM) Bengaluru, in association with Royal Agricultural University, Cirencester, UK, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia and Faculty of Management Sciences, Suratthani Rajabhat University, Thailand, had organised a one-day International Conference on Challenges, Opportunities and Innovations in Agriculture, Plantations and Allied domanis posed by the Pandemic on Thursday

According to a IIPM release, delivering the inaugural address, Prof. V.G. Dhanakumar, director, IIPMB, emphasised on the ned to develop a research culture to address issues posed by the pandemic. He also encouraged delegates to strive for publishing in peer-reviewed and internationally indexed journals of ABDC, ABS and FT 50 series.

David Bozward, Professor and Dean, School of Entrepreneurship, Royal Agricultural University, presented a paper on ‘A Strategic Model for Opportunity Recognition and Entrepreneurship within Rural and Agricultural Regions’. He discussed different entrepreneurship models, applications and their impact on rural development.

The event also provided an opportunity to share research papers from registered faculty members and scholars across the globe. The conference had 18 shortlisted paper presentations focusing on different aspects of multicultural issues of the agri-plantation sector. Paper presenters appreciated the institute’s efforts in organizing research conferences and also for valuable inputs in improving their work.