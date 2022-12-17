International birding app now available in Marathi and Malayalam languages

December 17, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Marathi and Malayalam are just the beginning of our translation project. We plan to partner with more NGOs in all States to launch bird identification descriptions in every regional language, says Praveen J., Bird Count India

The Hindu Bureau

Birders across Maharashtra and Kerala can read the description of 300 bird species found in the respective States in their local language, says Bird Count India | Photo Credit: File photo

Now, birders across Maharashtra and Kerala can read the description of 300 bird species found in the respective States in their local language, according to Bird Count India, which has launched two Indian languages in the Merlin bird identification app.

ADVERTISEMENT

“India is a linguistically diverse country, and birdwatchers in India speak so many languages. Still, our most popular bird identification books and websites in India are in English and targeted towards a small section of the public. In an effort to bridge this gap, Bird Count India has launched two Indian languages in the Merlin bird identification app,” a release stated.

Cornell University in the U.S. develops the Merlin app; they enable regional partners like Bird Count India to translate the bird identification material into any language of their choice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In more languages

“Marathi and Malayalam are just the beginning of our translation project. We plan to partner with more NGOs in all States to launch bird identification descriptions in every regional language,” says Praveen J., Bird Count India.

Merlin app already supports the regional language names of birds in six other South Asian languages — Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Odia, and Telugu.

“However, names themselves are not sufficient as the description of each bird is still in English. The larger vision is to make the best material for bird-watchers in every Indian language — freely accessible at the fingertips of every user through their smartphones. The same descriptions are also available on the website of eBird and displayed based on the language preference of the user,” the release added.

“Language should never become a barrier for our people to gain knowledge. With greater knowledge comes greater responsibility for conservation. I look forward to the launch of the Hindi text of Merlin bird identification,” said Hakimuddin Saify, who co-maintains Hindi names of birds in Merlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US