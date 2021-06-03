International award for C.N.R. Rao

It relates to his research in energy

Bharat Ratna Professor C.N.R. Rao has been selected for the International Eni Award 2020 for research in energy frontiers. This is considered to be the Nobel Prize in energy research.

Professor Rao has been working on hydrogen energy as the only source of energy for the benefit of all mankind. Storage, photochemical and electrochemical production of hydrogen, solar production of hydrogen and non-metallic catalysis were the highlights of the work.

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella will confer the award at an official ceremony to be held at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on October 20, according to a release.