Internal Security Division also initiates probe into drugs

22 September 2020 20:39 IST

It has begun questioning members of the Kannada entertainment industry

The Internal Security Division (ISD) has launched its own probe into alleged narcotics abuse in the Kannada film and television industry.

Currently, the Central Crime Branches of the Bengaluru and Mangaluru police, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are investigating the prevalence of narcotics in the Kannada film industry.

Over the last two days, Kannada film actor Yogesh, popularly known as Loose Mada, television actors Geeta Bhat, Rashmita Chengappa, anchor Abhishek and Ranji cricketer N.C. Ayyappa have been questioned by the ISD. Sources claim that the division is set to issue notices to more professionals from the entertainment industry.

“The ISD had recently booked six cases related to the use of narcotics in the city, and detained two peddlers related to a particular narcotics peddling network in the city, The division has been interrogating people whose names have been revealed by the peddlers and those who are found to have been in touch with them,” sources said.

Yogesh, who was questioned on Monday, told mediapersons that he had cooperated with the probe. He denied being part of any drug racket.

Geeta Bhat and Rashmita Chengappa claimed to have co-operated with the probe. They denied that their phones had been seized.

Drug seizures

Meanwhile, the city police are continuing with their special drive against the sale of narcotics. The North division police busted two drug rings and seized a total of 34.26 kg of ganja on Monday. The Sanjay Nagar police arrested Shabbir Khan for allegedly trying to sell ganja.

Based on information given by them, they arrested Bheemanna and Nannarao, both from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, Visakhapatnam is a hub for supplying ganja to the city.

In another case in Soladevanahalli, the police Jagannatham, 25, for allegedly peddling ganja. Based on information given by him, they arrested Surendra, 21, an undergraduate student from Andhra Pradesh. He is accused of procuring ganja and selling it in colleges in the city. Around 4 kg of ganja was seized from the arrested persons.

In a separate case, the Hennur police busted a narcotics ring of students who were consuming and peddling synthetic drugs. The arrested include a Sudan national Umar Ahmed Sayeed, 27, who is doing his Masters in Computer Applications (MCA).

Facing a fund crunch, he started peddling drugs with his friends, also students, Tabashair, 24, Lazim Nasser, 23, and Mohammed Shiham, 28. All of them have been arrested, said the police who seized 10 gram of MDMA crystals and 100 ecstasy tablets worth ₹5 lakh.