Intermittent rains and strong winds to continue in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

16 November 2020 17:13 IST

Intermittent rains and strong winds are likely to continue in Bengaluru through the week.

According to C.S. Patil, Director (Weather Forecast), Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, the wet weather is due to the trough that runs from the Comorin area to north Tamil Nadu coast. “Due to this, South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka are likely to receive wide to moderate scattered rainfall. This means that 26 to 50% area may receive rains till November 18,” he said and added that a few districts of North Interior Karnataka were also likely to receive rains.

Bengaluru is also likely to receive rains for a couple of days.

The strong winds are due to North East monsoon, a peculiarity of Easterly waves. These strong winds bring in a lot of moisture, thereby rains.

The rains and strong winds have resulted in a drop in temperature. Mr. Patil said that the temperature in the city is below normal by at least two to three degrees. While the minimum temperatures were hovering around 18 to 19 degrees Celsius, the maximum was around 24 to 25 degree Celsius. The mean temperature for November, as per IMD website, is a maximum of 27.2 degrees Celsius and minimum of 18 degrees Celsius.

“After November 19, the temperature may come back to normal,” he added.