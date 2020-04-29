Intermittent power supply on April 30

There will be intermittent power supply in many areas of Bengaluru till 7 p.m on April 30 because of replacement work of 11KV switchgear of 66/11KV Devarabesanahalli sub station.

According to a Bescom release, the affected areas are: Kariyammana Agrahara, Devarabesanahalli, Bellandur Village, Kasavanahalli Main Road, Kaikondrahalli KPC Layout, CSBS layout, IAS Layout, Element Layout, Tulasi Layout, Modaliar Layout, Central Layout, and surrounding areas.