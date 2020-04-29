Bengaluru

Intermittent power supply on April 30

There will be intermittent power supply in many areas of Bengaluru till 7 p.m on April 30 because of replacement work of 11KV switchgear of 66/11KV Devarabesanahalli sub station.

According to a Bescom release, the affected areas are: Kariyammana Agrahara, Devarabesanahalli, Bellandur Village, Kasavanahalli Main Road, Kaikondrahalli KPC Layout, CSBS layout, IAS Layout, Element Layout, Tulasi Layout, Modaliar Layout, Central Layout, and surrounding areas.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 9:00:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/intermittent-power-supply-on-april-30/article31465539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY