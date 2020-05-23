Intermittent power supply from May 26 to June 2 in parts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru

23 May 2020 19:03 IST

There will be intermittent power supply from May 26 to June 2 in the following areas coming under Rajarajeshwari Nagar sub-station owing to work related to replacement of 11 KV 17 Nos. of switchgears at 66/11 KV at Rajarajeshwari Nagar sub station. According to a release, the areas that will be affected are: Poornaprajna Layout, Happy Valley Layout, Banashankari 6th Stage, Dwarakanagar, Bharath Layout, Uttarahalli Main Road, Vinayaka Layout, Vaddarapalya, Banashankari 5th Stage, BDA 6th Stage and surrounding areas.

