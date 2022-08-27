Inter-State thief with over 160 burglary cases arrested

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 27, 2022 22:07 IST

The Rajajinagar police on Saturday arrested a 54-year-old habitual offender having over 160 house break-in cases pending against him.

The accused, Ravi Prakash, had mastered the art of breaking locks when he was 10 years old. According to the police, the accused would target palatial houses, jewellery shops, offices and financial firms, and was accompanied by his siblings and children to help in transporting the valuables he stole.

The accused was married thrice — in Kolar, Shivamogga and Ballari — and had seven children. The accused had many serious illness and spent the money on his medication.

He was operated not only in the State but also in Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa. He was arrested over 20 times, but he used to get bail, and continued committing offences.

Based on a house-break incident reported on August 22, a police team analysed over 50 cctv footages to identify the accused and arrested him.

