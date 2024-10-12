Inter-State prostitution racket busted

Bengaluru:

The Women Protection Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Wednesday busted an inter-State prostitution racket and rescued seven women who were forced into flesh trade from a lodge in Whitefield.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials raided Happystay Lodge in Nallurahalli and caught the women red-handed with the customers.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Rohith, Rockey, Swamy, Sunny and Mohith, lured women from different States promising jobs and housed them in different rooms of the lodge. The accused would then approach their clients and share details of the girls on WhatsApp to run the racket.

The accused were staying in West Bengal, Mumbai and Delhi, operating through WhatsApp, a police officer said.

Based on the complaint by Raja G.C., Inspector, Women Protection Wing, the Whitefield police have registered a case against the accused, charging them under the immoral trafficking and human trafficking act for further investigation.

The rescued women were sent to the State Home for Women for Rehabilitation.

In another case, CCB officials also arrested a couple recently for running an inter-State prostitution racket in the garb of an event management company.

The accused, identified as Prakash and Parijatha, used to employ gullible unemployed women from North Karnataka for event management work and forced them into the flesh trade, said the police.

The accused would take the girls to resorts and hotels in neighbouring States and send them along with the clients. The accused had a list of clients and would share the details of the girls on WhatsApp, a police officer said. The accused couple even organised parties at resorts and clubs.

Based on the tip-off, a team of police raided the firm situated in Govindarajanagar and arrested the couple. The officials also rescued four girls. The police also seized a vehicle which they used to transport the girls to neighbouring states for the sex parties.