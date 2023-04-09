Inter-State gang of highend car thieves busted, six arrested

April 09, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Grounds have police arrested a gang of six who were allegedly stealing high-end cars from other metro cities and selling them through second-hand car dealers after forging the documents and registration number plates.

The gang was exposed by chance in February after the personal assistant of MLC Bhoje Gowda spotted the legislator’s SUV parked in front of a second-hand car dealer outlet. After confirming that the car was on sale, he alerted the High Grounds police, suspecting a racket.

Based on the complaint, the police detained the car dealer, which led to the arrest of the gang and the police recovered eight SUVs from them worth ₹3 crore. The accused have been identified as Naseeb Abdul Razaq, 38, a notorious car lifter, and his associates Manjunath, 45, Shabaz Khan, 31, Syed Riyaz, 34, Nayaz Khan, 32, and Imran Sheikh Ismail, 34.

The accused would steal expensive cars from other metro cities and bring them into the city to create fake documents and registration number plates and give them to second-hand car dealers to sell them and get them money. The dealers would get a commission for selling the cars.

The police have taken the gang into custody to ascertain their criminal network and possible involvement in other cases.