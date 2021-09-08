Inter-State gang of chain-snatchers busted; third in last one week

Bengaluru

08 September 2021 02:01 IST

The city police have busted yet another inter-State gang of chain-snatchers and arrested three men hailing from Mumbai. The police have also recovered 139 grams of gold jewellery, valued at ₹6.2 lakh from the trio.

“The key accused in the case had 18 chain-snatching cases registered against him in Mumbai and had been jailed. But he was released on bail recently, after which he shifted to Bengaluru with two of his associates,” said the police.

This is the third such case of a gang, coming from outside the State to Bengaluru to commit offences, that has been busted over the last one week.

The Sanjay Nagar Police, while investigating a chain-snatching case reported from 80 Ft Road on August 17, observed from CCTV camera footage of the incident that the miscreants were riding a high-end KTM Duke. Further analysis showed they had gone into the neighbouring BMT Layout.

An investigation of all parked KTM Duke bikes in the Layout led the cops to two suspects who were residing in a rented accommodation in the area. When questioned, they allegedly confessed to the crime and led the police to the prime accused in the case from whom the gold jewellery was recovered.

The bike was stolen from the city three months ago, investigation has now revealed.