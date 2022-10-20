Inter-State drug racket busted: Three arrested in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday busted an inter-State drug racket and arrested three railway staff from North East Frontier Railway Agartala coaching depot and recovered hashish oil and marijuana worth ₹80 lakh from them.

Based on a tip off, a team of officials conducted a raid outside Baiyyappanahalli railway station compound and caught the trio red-handed. The accused, identified as Bapat Khar, Pinto Das and Rajesh Das, were working as AC attendants and bed roll staff in North East railway on contract basis and also running the drug racket to earn extra money, sources said.

The police recovered 1.10 kg of hashish oil, 4 kg of marijuana and four mobile phones from them. CCB officials said the accused confessed that they would source the drugs from their contact in their hometown in Assam and get it to city by concealing in lockers of the bogies.

The accused would then sell the drugs to their contacts and local peddlers for a price of ₹5 lakh per kg of hashish oil and ₹50,000 for marijuana. The police have arrested the trio under the NDPS Act and efforts are on to track down the peddlers, who are on the run.