Inter-State drug racket busted in Bengaluru

March 04, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The D.J. Halli police on Saturday busted an inter-State drug racket and arrested a peddler red-handed while he was receiving a consignment of 413 kg of marijuana worth ₹2.4 crore from his sources in the city. However, the two accused, who had come to deliver the consignment, managed to escape.

The police had arrested a peddler identified as Nawaz while he was supplying drugs in the city. Based on his confession, the police obtained the information that the two accused, identified as Firoz Khan and Prasad, were supplying the drugs to local peddlers from Visakhapatnam.

The police laid a trap and raided a place in D.J. Halli, where the accused Firoz and Prasad had come to deliver the drugs to their contact Abdul Rahman. The police caught Rahman along with the drugs, but Firoz and Prasad escaped.

Efforts are on to track down the accused while the police are investigating to ascertain their network in the city.

