Inter-State drug racket busted in Bengaluru

An inter-State drug racket was busted by the Yeshwanthpur police on Wednesday, who arrested five persons who were allegedly smuggling marijuana from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, into the city and selling it.

The racket came to light when PSI Vinod Rathod and his team, based on a tip-off, went to Jayaram Colony and arrested a peddler selling marijuana to his clients. The police recovered 1.5 kg of marijuana packets in small plastic covers .

Based on information from him, the team went to Canara Bank Union Road and arrested the second peddler and recover 7 kg of marijuana from him.

The police, using the second peddler, trapped the third accused after asking him to call him on the pretext of getting drugs. When the third peddler came to the spot to deliver the drugs, the police caught him and recovered 40.7 kg of marijuana.

The police also arrested two more of their associates from the adjacent area and seized 5 kg of marijuana from them.

According to the police, the accused are from Kakinada and sourced the drugs from their contact at cheaper rates. The accused would then pack the drugs in plastic covers, conceal them with saris on the pretext of being sari sellers, and get them into the city in private buses and sell it to their clients.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and remanded in judicial custody, while further investigation is on.