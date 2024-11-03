GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inter-State carjacking gang busted

Published - November 03, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have busted a gang hailing from Rajasthan for stealing high-end cars parked in the residential areas of the city.

Probing a recent case of carjacking, they analysed footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras and zeroed in on three members of the gang who, according to the police, would come to the city by flight to steal the cars.

According to the police, the gang would recce residential areas to identify high-end cars parked on the roadside and steal them by opening the locks, a police officer said. If some cars had advanced features of automated systems controlled by software, the accused had accessed the tool to hack into such systems as well, the official said.

The accused had stolen many cars in and around the city and sold them off in other parts of the country. The accused are part of an inter-state vehicle theft racket, which is being probed in detail to ascertain the involvement of others, a senior police official said.

