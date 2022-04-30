Integrated Command and Control Centre will be ready by June: BSCL

An integrated mobile app is also ready, says BSCL MD

An integrated mobile app is also ready, says BSCL MD

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will be ready for operations by June, said P. Rajendra Cholan, managing director of Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. (BSCL).

The ICCC, which is being established at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s head office, will bring together 14 different department on a single platform. The 6 th floor of the annexe building in the head office was officially handed over to the BSCL on March 11.

Mr. Cholan said that the different departments, including BBMP, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and others, have signed a memorandum of understanding and shared the application program interface (API). This will enable seamless data sharing which will help integrate all departments, that were earlier working in silos, on a single platform.

“We had committed to establishing the ICCC in 100 days. Given the pace at which the work is progressing, we are likely to have the ICCC ready for operations by June,” he said. While the capital expenditure is ₹55 crore, the operational expenditure is ₹35 crore. Once set up, the ICCC will be maintained by BSCL for three years, following which it will be handed over to the BBMP, he added.

One unique feature of the ICCC is that the project monitoring system and grievance redressal mechanism is built into the system. “So far, there was no single platform available for this. Inter-departmental coordination will become seamless,” he added.

Mr. Cholan said that EV charging stations would also be integrated into the ICCC system. This would allow citizens to find charging stations, book a slot, make payments online. “The system can be expanded to include charging stations that will come up in future as well,” he said.

When ICCC was first proposed, BSCL had stated that it would be a one-stop-shop from where aggregated city-level information could be converted to actionable intelligence. Some of the features of ICCC include incident management, seamless integration of IoT based smart elements and sensors, integrated user specific and customised dashboards, a GIS platform that allows real-time tracking, artificial intelligence in managing traffic and reducing violations, business intelligence in data analysis and decision making, apart from giving access to citizens to real-time governance.