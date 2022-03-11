Integrated Command and Control Centre to integrate 14 departments

It will be set up at a cost of ₹90 crore by the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd.

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) that Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. (BSCL) is in the process of establishing, will bring together 14 different departments on a single platform. The ICCC will be established in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and made operational in about 100 days, said Rajendra Cholan, managing director of BSCL. The 6th floor of the annexe building in BBMP was officially handed over for the establishment of ICCC on Friday.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters that the ICCC will be set up at a cost of ₹90 crore. Among the departments that will be integrated are BBMP, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bengaluru Traffic Police, Bengaluru City Police, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

A press release stated that ICCC is integrated with various IT systems with the objective of enhancing safety, security and providing better public services. It will be a one-stop-shop from where aggregated city-level information can be converted to actionable intelligence,” stated the release.

Some of the features of ICCC will be incident management, seamless integration of IoT based smart elements and sensors, integrated user specific and customised dashboards, a GIS platform that allows real-time tracking, 24/7 grievance management system, artificial intelligence in managing traffic and reducing violations, business intelligence in data analysis and decision making, apart from giving access to citizens to real-time governance.

The ICCC will be manned by 24 operators and supported by a call centre. Meanwhile, the control rooms in the eight zonal offices are also being modernised for effective and efficient monitoring of work. While the capital expenditure is ₹55 crore, the operational expenditure is ₹35 crore. Once set up, the ICCC will be maintained by BSCL for three years, following which it will be handed over to the BBMP, he added.