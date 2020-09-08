Integrated air ambulance service launched

Bengaluru

08 September 2020 23:45 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched an integrated air ambulance service equipped with a state-of-the-art German Isolation Pod that will enable safe transport of critical COVID-19 patients.

The service has been developed by ICATT (International Critical Air Transfer Team), an air ambulance company, in collaboration with Kyathi, an aviation technology firm.

The fixed wing air ambulance, to be stationed at HAL airport in Bengaluru, will also be the first air ambulance based out of South India, enabling quick services during medical emergencies in the region, overcoming the challenge of heavy road traffic.