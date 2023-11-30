ADVERTISEMENT

Insurance agent, four associates booked for cheating bank

November 30, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Seshadripuram police have booked a case of cheating and forgery against an insurance executive and four others for cheating a nationalised bank with fake documents to get personal loans for her clients.

The accused, Yashaswini, working in the general insurance department of the bank in the Seshadripuram branch, introduced Jayaravi Subbaiah to the bank as a deputy range forest officer in Kodagu and submitted a fake salary slip to avail of ₹20 lakh personal loan in September.

Similarly, the accused brought one more person, identified as Tamanna Tabassum from Mysuru, and introduced her as an orthopaedic doctor and submitted a fake salary certificate to get ₹28.6 lakh personal loan.

The cheating came to light when bank officials verified the documents to find them to be fake. Further inquiries revealed that the accused had roped in touts Umesh V. and Sunil Kumar to create the fake certificates to cheat the bank.

Based on a complaint by Arijit Das, a bank employee, the police have arrested Sunil Kumar and efforts are on to track down others. The accused had even cheated the beneficiaries and taken a huge amount from the sanctioned loan while handing over the money, the police said.

