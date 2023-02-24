Instead of satellite imagery, Bangalore Development Authority to use drone imagery data to prepare RMP-2041

February 24, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will rely on drone mapping data instead of satellite imagery to prepare Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2041. A decision was taken in this regard at the State government level and the Authority has decided to rope in Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Center (KSRSAC) to prepare the data. The process of preparing the data would take at least six to eight months.

The BDA is already under fire from various quarters for the inordinate delay in preparing the RMP and in the past, many organisations had demanded the Bengaluru Metropolitan Planning Committee (BMPC) to do the RMP instead of entrusting it to the BDA.

An official of the BDA said, “After the State government decided to withdraw draft RMP-2031 and prepare a new RMP-2041, the BDA had floated two tenders for preparing the master plan. In the first call, no one participated. In the second call, two agencies made biddings. The process was on to finalise the tender. Meanwhile, for the preparation of the master plan to source the satellite imagery from National Remote Sensing Center in Hyderabad, the BDA paid ₹1.4 crore to the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Center (KSRSAC) as the BDA cannot do direct procurement. Later, the KSRSAC approached the e-governance department seeking permission on procurement.”

“At this juncture, at the government level, a decision was taken to use drone imagery instead of satellite imagery as it gives more accuracy and better results. The issue was referred back to the BDA. The Board of the BDA deliberated on the issue and decided on using drone imagery data,” the official said.

The official added that KSRSAC came forward with a proposal that they will work on providing drone imagery data for preparation of base map, existing land usage and others. The Board too gave in principle approval. “Because of these developments, there is a need for fresh issue of tender. We will finalise the term of reference by consulting the stakeholder departments and others. We already have 4G exemptions under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act to entrust drone imagery data work to KSRSAC. The KSRSAC has estimated that it would cost ₹12 crore to do the work. Based on the data provided by the KSRSAC, the master plan will be prepared by the consultancy that will be chosen through the tender,” said the official.

Sources in the BDA said that as the Assembly elections are fast nearing, the process to float the tender for choosing consultancy is unlikely to happen before the announcement of elections.

Master Plan As per information shared by the BDA in its draft RMP for 2031, the first Master Plan for Bengaluru was approved in 1984. The first revision of the master plan was the Revised Master Plan -1995, followed by the Revised Master Plan-2007 and the Revised Master Plan-2015 only RMP-2015. The Revised Master Plan for Bengaluru-2031 was the fourth such revision, which was later withdrawn by the State government.

Citizen activists rue that absence of Master Plan is adversely impacting the city which is growing exponentially without focusing on liveability, no clear plans on shifting to mass transit system or sustainable transport system and increasing green cover.

“The existing RMP was supposed to end in 2015 and has now been extended for eight years beyond its expiry date. This RMP-2015 was in fact prepared in 2003. So, the city is today stuck with a Master Plan prepared 20 years ago. This is especially bad as these are the two decades when the city has seen exponential growth and transformed beyond recognition. A cursory look at even Google Satellite maps from 2003-2023 will show us the phenomenal change the city has seen. But given that we are stuck in a plan prepared in 2003, obviously it is so divorced from the ground reality. This also forces people to violate the plan,” said Mathew Idiculla, an urban policy expert and a visiting faculty at Azim Premji University.