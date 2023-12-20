GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Installation of voice-based public address system will be mandatory for both public and private stage carriage buses: Karnataka govt. tells High Court

For the new vehicles, the installation of these systems will have to be ascertained at the time of registration, and for the old vehicle, it has been inspected at the time of renewal of fitness certificate, the circular states

December 20, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
High Court of Karnataka

High Court of Karnataka

The State government on Wednesday, December 20, told the High Court of Karnataka that it has issued a circular making the installation of a voice-based public address system and disabled-friendly mechanism for boarding and deboarding mandatory in all existing buses.

The circular issued on December 19 was produced before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit during the hearing on a PIL petition, filed by N. Shreyas, a visually-challenged lawyer. The petitioner had sought a direction for a voice-based public audio-alerts/voice-based announcement system for the benefit of visually-challenged commuters.

During an earlier hearing, the government had assured the court that it would introduce a voice-based alert system and when the petition came up for hearing on Wednesday, the government counsel said that the circular has been issued in this regard and it has been ensured that both the public and private stage carriage vehicles will have to be fitted with such systems by June 30, 2024.

For old and new

For the new vehicles, the installation of these systems will have to be ascertained at the time of registration, and for the old vehicle, it has been inspected at the time of renewal of fitness certificate, the circular states. Meanwhile, the government counsel said that another circular with clarity on installation would be issued shortly.

Meanwhile, the Bench adjourned further hearing on the petition while asking the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation to submit compliance report on its assurance given to the court about installing these system in the new buses, which would be procured from January 2024 onwards.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.