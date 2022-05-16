Install speed governors in garbage trucks: traffic police to BBMP

The garbage that was involved in an accident in Bengaluru on May 14 resulting in the death of a man.

Concerned over the increasing number of fatal accidents involving Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage trucks, the traffic police have asked the civic body to install speed governors in the vehicles.

B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the speed limit of garbage trucks has been fixed at 40 km per hour within the city, and the traffic police at the jurisdictional level have been directed to regularly monitor if drivers are complying with the regulation.

The truck drivers have been trained on safe driving and traffic rules in batches at the designated centres. As many as 40 drivers, who were part of the first batch, have completed the training and have shown drastic changes in their driving skills and traffic discipline, Mr. Gowda said.

The training will be on how to drive safely in school zones, residential areas, and silent zones, where and how to park and follow rules accordingly. The jurisdictional traffic police have been directed to keep a tab on the drivers and take necessary measures, he added.

A day after a BBMP truck ran over a 40-year-old woman SBI employee at Nayandahalli junction on April 19, the traffic police launched a special drive and seized nine vehicles for failing to provide the required documents. Another 307 garbage trucks were booked for traffic violations in a single day.