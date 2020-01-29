Inspired by crime show, youth kidnaps minor

The Cottonpet police caught a 21-year-old youth who, inspired by a crime show on TV, allegedly kidnapped a minor boy for ransom on Tuesday afternoon. Based on a complaint by Heeraram Patel, the boy’s father who owns an electronic goods store in Cottonpet, the police tracked down the accused, Chirag R. Mehta, to a hotel on Lavelle Road.

According to the police, after the boy failed to come home from school, his father decided to go to the police. On the way, he received a call from a man who claimed to have kidnapped his son and demanded ₹5 lakh for his safe release. Patel shared the mobile number of the caller with the police.

A team led by Inspector T.C. Venkatesh was able to track down Chirag to a hotel on Lavelle Road. “He had used the phone of a passer-by to make the ransom call and had hired a scooter to kidnap the boy,” said a police officer.

When the police team reached the hotel, the found the boy unharmed in a room. “He was not aware of the incident and was enjoying bhel puri that the accused had got him. The boy told the police that he knew Chirag as he frequently visited his father’s shop,” said the police.

On Tuesday, Chirag met him outside the school. “The boy thought Chirag had come to pick him up. Chirag promised to take him for a ride and buy him snacks before dropping him home,” said the police.

Chirag claimed that he was in dire need of money and decided to kidnap the boy as he knew that his family is well-off. He claimed to have been inspired by a crime show. He has been booked for kidnapping and criminal intimidation, and remanded in judicial custody.