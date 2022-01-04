Inspector suspended for taking money from accused in dowry case

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant suspended an inspector attached to Madiwala police station after it was found that he allegedly took money from an accused in a dowry case in return for an official favour.

The incident came to light when the accused approached the Commissioner with a complaint against inspector Sunil Y. Naik along with audio and video recordings of the transaction.

Taking cognisance, Mr. Pant directed the jurisdictional DCP to probe the matter and submit a report. Based on the report’s findings, Naik was suspended pending inquiry for further action.

According to a senior police officer, Naik had arrested the accused in a dowry case based on court directions. However, he allegedly took money from him for official favours. When he started demanding more money, the accused approached the city police chief.