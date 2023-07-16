HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inspector suspended for not investigating ‘honour killing’ case properly

July 16, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamasamudra Circle Inspector has been suspended by the Inspector-General of Police (Central Range) for the alleged dereliction of duty while handling a murder case.

IGP (Central Range) Ravikanthe Gowda issued the suspension orders of P.J. Madhukar in this regard on Sunday.

The incident pertains to a man allegedly strangling his daughter to death for falling in love with a Dalit youth at Bodagurki village near Bangarapet town in Kolar on June 27.

The accused, Krishnamurthy, was allegedly upset that his daughter, Keerthi, 20, was in love with Gangadhar, 24.

The police said that Krishnamurthy allegedly strangled her to death and later hung her body to make it look like a suicide.

Hearing about her death, Gangadhar allegedly ended his life.

Madhukar not only touched the body before the due procedure and shifted it to the hospital, but also did not inform the senior officials about the incident and did not complete the procedure before and after the post-mortem, the police said.

This amounts to gross negligence and a dereliction of duty, a police officer said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.