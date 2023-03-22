ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector in the dock for harassing woman

March 22, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A police inspector attached to the Kodigehalli station is in the dock for allegedly harassing a woman who had come to file a cheating complaint a month ago.

The victim had visited the station to file a complaint against a man who allegedly cheated her of ₹15 lakh. The inspector, who received the complaint, assured her of helping and allegedly started chatting with her and even sent her gifts. The accused officer even asked her to come and meet him in person.

Shocked by this, the victim complained to a senior police officer, who ordered an officer of the rank of the Assistant Commissioner of Police to probe the matter and submit a report.

A detailed probe was conducted and statements and CCTV camera footage related to the incident were gathered. The report has been submitted to the Commissioner’s officer for further action, a senior police officer said.

