Inspector arrested in DA case

He was among nine officials whose residences and offices were raided by the ACB

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested a police inspector attached to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) after he allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators in an ongoing Disproportionate Assets probe. The accused, Victor Simon, was among nine officials whose residences and offices were raided by the ACB on Tuesday.

“While many officials cooperated with us during the raid and search operations, Simon refused to do so even though he is a police officer and is aware of the rules. Hence, the investigating officer in the case decided to arrest him. He has been taken into custody for four days for questioning,” said a senior ACB official.

On Tuesday morning, the ACB had conducted simultaneous search operations across 11 districts in Karnataka. The team that raided Simon’s residence in Bengaluru recovered a huge amount of disproportionate assets, which is estimated to be 257.4% higher than his known source of income.

During the raid, ACB officials recovered documents pertaining to a flat in National Games Village, Koramangala, as well as a house, two sites and 10 acres of agricultural land in Mysuru. Other seizures included bonds valued at ₹1 crore, 500 gram of gold, ₹7.2 lakh cash, 21 litres of foreign liquor and household articles worth around ₹21.6 lakh.

“Lockers and valuables are yet to be verified. We arrested the accused as, given his position, he could hamper the ongoing investigation and intimidate witnesses or disturb evidence,” a senior police officer added.