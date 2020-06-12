Inspect 27 apartments to verify installation of STPs, high court directs KSPCB

Bengaluru

If they haven’t been installed, Board has to take necessary penal action as per law, says court

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to depute an authorised officer to visit around 27 apartments in Bellandur and Varthur lake catchment areas to inspect whether have installed Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) as assured to the Board two years ago.

If STPs were not installed, then the Board will have to initiate necessary penal action as per the law as it is the duty of the Board to keep constant vigil and to ensure that apartments and industries do not discharge waste water into lakes illegally, the court said.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice E.S. Indiresh passed the order after noticing from the Board’s statement that it had issued notices to 27 apartments for installing STPs in May 2018 but no information was forthcoming on further action based on notices issued except stating that installation of STPs were under way at seven apartments.

Also, the Bench also directed the Bangalore Development Authority to produce documents in support of its claim that bunds in both lakes were constructed by taking permission from the authorities concerned and this aspect is being monitored by the committee, appointed by the National Green Tribunal.

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition, filed by Geetha Mishra seeking directions to the authorities to take steps to ensure that the two lakes and Vrushabhavathi river bodies, which witnessed lesser pollution during the lockdown, were being maintained so that they are not further polluted by effluents.