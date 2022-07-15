Inscription digitisation project throws light on Bengaluru’s history

July 15, 2022 00:02 IST

The Bellandur lake is most often in the news for the toxic froth that floats over it, thanks to pollutants from the burgeoning metroplis flowing into it. But did you know that this once-pristine lake is at least 1,300 years old?

A Durga idol found in the temple on its bank is testimony to its antiquity, as the worship of Durga beside a lake is a Ganga period practice (5 th to 10 th century CE).

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are among the finds of the ongoing 3D digitisation project of inscriptions taken up by The Mythic Society. The project has unearthed 43 hitherto undocumented inscriptions, throwing fresh light on the culture and ethos of the city. Of the 43, as many as 22 have been found in Bengaluru while the rest have been identified in Anekal, Hoskote and Magadi taluks surrounding the city.

But on the flip side, the project also found that out of the 175 inscriptions recorded in the city by the Epigraphia Carnatica in 1905, only 110 could be identified in locations mentioned in the publication. Apathy, ignorance and rapid urban expansion have contributed to the loss of many inscriptions, lost to formation of layouts, road widening and big infrastructure projects that have, literally, bulldozed local markers of heritage.

However, project director (Hon) P.L. Udaya Kumar sees a ray of hope in public enthusiasm to know their hyperlocal histories. He told The Hindu that there have been several heartening instances of locals pitching in with financial and other resources to save and preserve their local heritage.