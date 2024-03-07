GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Innovation on display at National Horticulture Fair in IIHR

March 07, 2024 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Participants take part at the National Horticulture Fair at Indian Institute of Horticulture Research Campus

Participants take part at the National Horticulture Fair at Indian Institute of Horticulture Research Campus | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

For any horticulture enthusiasts in Bengaluru, from home gardeners to orchard owners, National Horticulture Fair (NHF) organised at Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) between March 5 and March 7 is the place to be.

Innovative products like purple coloured ladies finger, dragon fruit juice, ready-to-eat jackfruit curry, millet health bars and jackfruit it seed and mushroom powder cookies are also available at the fair. 

Innovative products like purple coloured ladies finger, dragon fruit juice, ready-to-eat jackfruit curry, millet health bars and jackfruit it seed and mushroom powder cookies are also available at the fair.  | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

From seeds of different varieties of fruit, flower and vegetable plants to advanced technological advancements, are available at the 250 stalls put up at the fair. Innovative products like purple coloured ladies finger, dragon fruit juice, ready-to-eat jackfruit curry, millet health bars and jackfruit it seed and mushroom powder cookies are also available at the fair.

More than 30 agricultural institutes from 18 States are taking part in the fair. “Our Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) brought us to this fair. I had never been to an agricultural fair on such a large scale. I have spent more than half day just going through the stall here,” said Pradeep, a farmer from Sira taluk in Tumakuru who was at NHF on the inaugural day.

More than 30 agricultural institutes from 18 States are taking part in the fair.

More than 30 agricultural institutes from 18 States are taking part in the fair. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Arka Mealy Melt, which works against mealy bugs, which are soft oval insects which affect crops in even kitchen gardens, home gardens, landscapes and indoor gardens, is also among the new products developed by IIHR using technology. The product will help dissolve the mealy bug wax due to which hinders the penetration of insecticides to work against the bugs.

On the first day of NHF, around 20,000 people were in attendance while on the second day, around 25,000 people thronged the IIHR premises.

Selfie Point at Horticulture fair. 

Selfie Point at Horticulture fair.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

fruit and vegetable

