Innovation challenge held

The Acharya Innovation Challenge finale organised under Acharya Technology Business Incubator on July 24, showcased groundbreaking projects with ideas presented by students across all domains.

According to a release from Acharya, from over 80 entries, the most promising ideas were awarded prizes and certificates.

The panel of speakers at the challenge included Navratan Katariya, Director of Start-up Engagement at NASSCOM, Alok Medikepura Anil, Founder and Director of Next Big Innovation Labs, Jailendra Kumar, CEO, High Norm, Systems and Services Pvt. Ltd., Shivakumar A., Assistant Director at MSME, Sabapathy T. Co-Founder and Director of WX Technologies and Prime Tex Embedded. The speakers highlighted the critical role of technology and entrepreneurship in today’s world.

