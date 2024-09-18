“Inmates using internet dongles to evade T-HCBS inside Parappana Agrahara Central Prison”

Officials at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison have now uncovered that inmates have been using internet dongles to evade the Tower - Harmonic Call Blocking System (T-HCBS) inside the prison. There are many dark areas and shadow areas inside the prison that are not covered by the three HCBS towers installed within the prison premises. Inmates have been using internet dongles in these blackspots to make calls over WhatsApp and other platforms that provide internet call facilities, a senior prison official told The Hindu.

Following a recent raid by the city police leading to the seizure of 15 mobile phones and SIM cards putting prison officials in the dock again, prison officials also conducted surprise checks over the last three days and recovered 11 mobile phones, several SIM cards and multiple internet dongles. “We have uncovered during our raids and investigation that inmates have been using internet dongles to hoodwink jammers,” a senior prison official said.

Ever since a recording of a video call in which jailed actor Darshan spoke went viral on August 26, leading to several corrective measures inside the prison, including suspension of nine prison officials, what remained a mystery was as to how the inmates were making these calls despite the T-HCBS installed in the prison. The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services even served a notice to the Department of Telecommunication and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) as to how mobile phones could still be used inside the prison.

DoT had replied that T-HCBS couldn’t guarantee 100% call blocking for multiple reasons. The DoT cited coverage of dark areas, shadow areas, multipath propagation, fading atmospheric conditions and others as reasons for the same. It has now come to light that inmates are misusing these dark areas and shadow areas to continue using mobile phones. DoT has advised the prison authorities to install additional jammers and other technical solutions for better outcomes.

Following the recent raids, Karna B. Kshathri, the new chief superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison filed two complaints based on which the police have registered two separate FIRs under various sections of the Prisons Act, 1894. According to the complaint, mobile phones were recovered from washrooms and from the cells housing undertrials. During a recent raid, city police had recovered 15 mobile phones and SIM cards concealed in plastic covers and inside water pipes in washrooms.