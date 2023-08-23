ADVERTISEMENT

Inmates of central prison booked for attacking fellow inmate over trivial row

August 23, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Four inmates of the Parappana Agarahara Central Prison were booked for attacking a fellow inmate with a weapon made out of steel plates over a trivial row on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused Pavan Suresh, 27, Chandra Venkateshappa, 27, Nataraj B.N., 47, and Ananda Kumar, 31, ventured into the hospital ward hoodwinking the security guards and attacked Mansoor, 38, who was admitted there, according to the police. The security personnel however rushed to the spot and rescued Mansoor and detained the accused, before reporting the incident to the jailer.

Based on a complaint by Chief Superintendent of Prison Mallikarjun B. Swamy, the Parappana Agarahara police have registered a case of assault and also under various sections of Karnataka Prisons Act for further investigation.

It may be recalled that the prison department had banned spoons inside the prison as it was used as a weapon to attack each other. However this time the accused have used steal plates to create a makeshift weapon.

