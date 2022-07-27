Chittoor accident: Injured constable shifted to hospital in Bengaluru

July 27, 2022 23:02 IST

Police constable Sharana Basava, 29, attached to the Shivaji Nagar police station, who met with an accident in the early hours of Sunday on the outskirts of Chittoor and was admitted in CMC Vellore Hospital, has been shifted to Hosmat Hospital on Wednesday for surgery.

Upon reaching the hospital, a team of doctors examined him and found multiple fractures in the hip bone, backbone, ribs and injuries in the lung and urinary bladder. He is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the condition of Police Sub-Inspector Deeksith, who was also injured in the accident, is stable and he has been shifted to the ward. Mr. Deeksith underwent surgery on the right forearm.

Araga Jnanendra, Home Minister, and C.H. Pratap Reddy, Commissioner of Police, visited the hospital on Wednesday and spoke to the officers and wished them a speedy recovery. Mr. Jnanendra also spoke to their family members and assured them of all help from the government.