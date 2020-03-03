Injured blackbuck found in city; taken to Bannerghatta park

An unusual guest was spotted in the city on Monday. An injured blackbuck was found near M.S. Palya near Singapura Layout. The residents, who spotted the blackbuck, immediately alerted the police who called the wildlife rescue team of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The rescuers shifted the injured blackbuck to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WRRC) at the Bannerghatta National Park. Once treatment is over, officials will take necessary action to put the animal back in its habitat.

Rajesh Kumar M., BBMP wildlife rescuer, said that the female, sub adult blackbuck, had entered a construction site. “Black buck are a critically endangered species due to habitat degradation and hunting. Hunting them is prohibited under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972,” he said. Mr. Kumar also said that spotting black bucks in cities like Bengaluru is rare though there were black bucks in the outskirts of Hosakote and Devanahalli. “They usually move in herds and live in grasslands.”