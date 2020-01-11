Injection well built at Sankey Road underpass

To prevent underpasses from flooding and also replenish groundwater table, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has constructed an “injection well” on a pilot basis.

The pilot was taken up at the Sankey Road-Cunningham Road underpass, near Bangalore Golf Club, which sees flooding and waterlogging when it rains, especially during the monsoon.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar tweeted that the same would be constructed in other underpasses and road under bridges that are prone to flooding and inundation.

They are Puttenahalli, Kadirenahalli, Tagore Circle, Kadubesanahalli, Cunningham road Le-Meridien, Doddanakundi Railway underpass, K.R. Circle, Palace Road, Kasturinagar (that connects it to Outer Ring Road), and Hebbal grade separator.

At the Sankey Road-Cunningham Road underpass, a trial run was recently conducted with 10,000 litres of recycled water. The test enabled water to flow down the underpass slope. It funnelled into the groundwater recharge pit, which is nearly 230 ft deep, including the impermeable layers. The huge volume of water was discharged into the well in less than five minutes. A well and a kerb-side drainage system has also been constructed.

This will not only enable collected water to be discharged underground effectively, but also help replenish the groundwater table, officials said.