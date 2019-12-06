Infosys to provide ₹100 cr. for metro station

BMRCL has said in a press release that Infosys Foundation, in addition to building a metro station at Konappana Agrahara, has also agreed to carry out the superstructure and interior work of the station. As per the MoU with BMRCL, the foundation will provide ₹100 crore for the project.
The work will be completed by December 2021. The release states that Infosys Foundation will maintain the station for 30 years. The government has already taken a decision to name the station ‘Infosys Foundation – Konappana Agrahara metro station’.
