Bengaluru

Infosys to provide ₹100 cr. for metro station

more-in

BMRCL has said in a press release that Infosys Foundation, in addition to building a metro station at Konappana Agrahara, has also agreed to carry out the superstructure and interior work of the station. As per the MoU with BMRCL, the foundation will provide ₹100 crore for the project.

The work will be completed by December 2021. The release states that Infosys Foundation will maintain the station for 30 years. The government has already taken a decision to name the station ‘Infosys Foundation – Konappana Agrahara metro station’.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 12:58:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/infosys-to-provide-100-cr-for-metro-station/article30223218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY