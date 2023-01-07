Infosys Prize 2022 awarded to researchers in six categories 

January 07, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Friday awarded the winners of the Infosys Prize 2022 for their contributions to research.

The winners, across categories such as Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences, were felicitated with gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of USD 100,000, by Prof. Shafi Goldwasser, Turing Award laureate and Director, Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing.

Impact on healthcare, economy

IFS said that the work of the winners has potential impact in the areas of accessible healthcare and diagnostics, inclusive economic and social policy design, a better understanding of our mental health and how our Constitution protects India’s democratic polity.

“Science, mathematics, and engineering are the theoretical foundation and practical engines for knowledge and technology that is changing the world, making us globally connected, pushing forward medical advances, improving our energy usage and infrastructure, and fundamentally enlarging our understanding of the cosmos and the world around us,” said Prof. Goldwasser. She added that she was in awe of what the Indian scientists have given the world.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, President, Infosys Science Foundation

“From exploring the frontiers of brain research and astronomy to developing solutions for the urgent healthcare needs of underserved populations to examining the notions of justice in a fast-changing world inundated by the climate emergency and pandemics, our laureates are working on the cutting edge of science, technology, and scholarship. Their work is inspiring a new generation of researchers while revolutionizing the science and research landscape in India,” he said.

The winners in six categories

Suman Chakraborty, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur — Engineering and Computer Science.

Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, — Humanities.

Vidita Vaidya, Professor and Chairperson, Department of Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, — Life Sciences.

Mahesh Kakde, Professor of Mathematics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, — Mathematical Sciences.

Nissim Kanekar, Professor, National Centre for Radio Astronomy, Pune, — Physical Sciences.

Rohini Pande, Henry J. Heinz II Professor of Economics and Director, Economic Growth Center, Yale University — Social Sciences.