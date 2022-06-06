Infosys Foundation launches 4 mobile medical labs
Laboratories to provide cost effective diagnostic solutions and curb the spread of communicable diseases primarily among the rural population of Karnataka
Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm of Infosys, has launched four mobile laboratories to provide cost-effective diagnostic solutions and curb the spread of communicable diseases primarily among the rural population of Karnataka.
The Infosys Foundation had signed an MoU with the Rotary Bangalore Southwest Charitable Trust (Rotary Trust), to support with a grant of ₹4 crore to make these mobile medical laboratories, called ‘Lab Built on Wheels’, said a media release.
The Rotary Trust has collaborated with Saicorp Health Technologies (SHTPL) who have set up these labs in accordance with BSL level 2 safety standards. Each mobile lab will be equipped with a medical unit, pharmacy, and a minimal invasive emergency care unit, as per the statement.
Krish Shankar, Executive Vice-President, Group HR Head, Infosys & Trustee, Infosys Foundation said, “This is part of a continuous effort by Infosys Foundation to ensure that the underprivileged people in India have affordable, on-time access to clean, hygienic, and appropriate medical treatment and healthcare.’‘
These mobile laboratories were handed over to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by representatives of the Infosys Foundation and the Rotary Trust here on Monday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.