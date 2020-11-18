Bengaluru

Infosys awards to go virtual

Infosys Science Foundation will announce and felicitate winners of the 12th Infosys Prize – 2020 virtually on December 2.

Infosys Science Foundation used to hold an event in the city every year, where scholars across six categories were awarded the prize and felicitated. However, given the pandemic situation, the event has gone virtual this year. Scholars in six categories – Engineering and Computer Sciences, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences will be felicitated. The prize for each category comprises a gold medal, a citation and a prize purse of USD 100,000 this year.

