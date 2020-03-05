Infected techie’s colleague tests negative

Bengaluru

05 March 2020 01:38 IST

Of the five persons isolated in the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru since Tuesday night, three, including a colleague of the infected techie who travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru and then to Hyderabad, have tested negative. The reports of the two others who were found to have symptoms during screening at the Kempegowda International Airport are awaited.

Health officials said fumigation of the techie’s office had been done and 25 colleagues have been isolated at home. Offices on the other floors of the building have been asked to follow workplace guidelines and allow their employees to work from home. All the contacts of the infected techie have been traced and have been home isolated, they said.

Meanwhile, allaying fears of a possible outbreak in the State, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that the State was prepared to tackle the situation, in case of an emergency. Of the 275 suspected cases, the samples of 259 have tested negative. So far, 42,283 passengers at KIA and 20,000 passengers in Mangaluru airport have been screened, he said.

Regional testing labs

Responding to members’ demand for setting up regional testing laboratories, the Minister said he would hold consultations with the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers for accreditation of laboratories in districts. “Only NABH-accredited labs can take up COVID-19 tests as there can be chances of false positivity in smaller labs,” he said.

As of now, the virology laboratory in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and the NIV branch in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru have been identified as sentinel labs for the tests. “I have also spoken to NIMHANS director B.N. Gangadhar to start tests in their laboratory,” he said.

‘Action against those spreading rumours’

The Health Department will initiate action against those who spread rumours and false messages about COVID-19 in the State, said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

“Police cases are being lodged against such rumourmongers in Kerala and Telangana. We will initiate similar action here too. This is required to ensure that there is no panic among people,” he said, adding that it is important to follow basic hand hygiene and take precautions to stay safe.