Industry-academia collaboration must for strong aerospace ecosystem: former ISRO chairman

Pro-active collaboration between the industry and academia is crucial for the development of aerospace ecosystem in the country, said former ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar.

“India needs an increased pro-active interaction between organisations and skilled talent to support the aerospace ecosystem’s effort to cater to the global market,’’ said Mr. Kumar, on Wednesday, at the 10th anniversary of Aerospace forum of Society of Automotive Engineers India (SAEINDIA)

“India has been able to demonstrate a superlative capacity of building launch vehicles, instruments, and satellites as well as bringing services to the space technology to the benefit of society.”

He stressed on the need to leverage the available talent pool to keep up with the growing requirements of the aerospace industry.

Bala K. Bharadvaj, MD, Boeing Engineering and Technology Centre, India and president of SAEINDIA, expressed a similar sentiment. Universities must strengthen students’ knowledge with solid background on fundamentals and adequate exposure to current industry practices.

“Students, too, must be willing to put in extra effort and learn what is relevant about the organisation they will be working for. They must learn, adapt, apply, and be willing and open to learn,” Mr. Bharadvaj added.

Shaheem Rahiman, CEO, Atria Educations, who was at the event spoke, about how Atria University has partnered with SAEINDIA to extend industry knowledge and experience to students.The partnership allows Atria University to collaborate with members of the aerospace body and other leading mobility and aerospace companies.

SAEINDIA is a technical body for knowledge dissemination and skill development of mobility professionals, students, and faculty. The think-tank has been diligently providing hands-on experience to students in the country.