Industries urge government to defer electricity tariff revision

With the lockdown throwing small and medium scale industries into a deep crisis, the industry body has sought deferment of tariff hikes proposed by electricity supply companies (Escoms) for 2020-21 along with waiver of fixed charge or demand charge for a 6 to 9-month period. This comes amidst the State government awaiting nod from the Centre to pass on the waiver benefits.

FKCCI, the representative body of the MSME sector in the State, has urged KERC to direct Escoms to waive off the fixed charge besides urging the regulatory body to defer bills for the months of March, April and May by a month. The request to KERC Chairman Shambu Dayal Meena from the FKCCI came recently as the regulatory commission is hearing the tariff revision petition filed for the year 2020-21 by the five Escoms in the State.

Karnataka has an estimated 6.5 lakh units in the MSME sector employing about 80% of the approximately 70-lakh-strong workforce in the State. While the economic slowdown had hit the sector hard, COVID-19 has brought more misery.

What other States are doing

“Many States in the country are offering help to the MSME sector. Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Telengana have revised fixed charges to help small industries. We have requested similar concessions,” FKCCI president C.R. Janardhan told The Hindu. Already small scale industries were affected by high fixed tariff and zero production, while having to deal with overhead costs due to the COVID-19 lockdown has pushed them to the brink. “The Karnataka government can take a cue from other States. It can waive off or reduce the fixed tariff for a certain period to enable industries to manage during the crisis,” Mr. Janardhan said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Mahendra Jain told The Hindu that to tide over the crisis, the Energy Department had submitted a “comprehensive proposal” to the Central government, which includes a waiver or deferment of fixed charge paid to Central generators. “If we hear from the Centre, we will pass on the benefit to the consumers,” he said.

On deferment of tariff revision, Mr. Jain said the revision process started a few months ago, and public hearings have also been held. “Now, it is up to the KERC,” he said.

While KERC Chairman Shambhu Dayal Meena was unavailable for comment, Energy Department sources said the likelihood of a deferment was low.

Meanwhile, ICRA, a credit rating agency, has warned that the COVID-19 lockdown is likely to cause a decline in the all-India demand for electricity by 1% and increase the Discoms’ losses by ₹20,000 crore in FY2021. This is considering the full lockdown till May 3, partial lifting of lockdown in the non-red zones in May and June, and resumption of full operations by industrial and commercial establishments in July.

Power demand down by 20%

Mr. Jain said though the power demand has come down by only around 20%, as domestic consumption has increased, the revenue losses are much higher because high-paying HT consumers, such as industries and tech parks, are closed.

“Our focus now is on providing uninterrupted power due to the work from home conditions. We are also trying to see that renewable energy, such as solar, is not wasted and use is maximised during the day while hydel or thermal are reduced, as all renewables are on a must-run status.”