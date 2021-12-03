‘Industries should not look at educational institutions only during campus interviews’

Minister addresses 2nd edition of SMARTec India-21

Minister for IT&BT, Skill Development and Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan urged the industrial sector to strengthen its bond with educational institutions for the betterment of society.

Addressing the 2nd edition of ASSOCHAM-organised summit ‘SMARTec India-21’, he said, “The best possible way for industries to connect with society is through academic institutions...industries should stop the tendency of looking at educational institutions only during campus interviews. The world is expanding virtually every day, and there will be no boundaries or geographical limitations. We need to ensure earth remains the best place to live by creating better individuals.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a need for additional requirements for skilled resources in emerging technologies.

“Karnataka is very keen to respond to the needs of the industry, and wants to conduct at least10 international tech events annually,” he added.