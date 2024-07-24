Indo-Korea international conference inaugurated

Minister Sang-Woo Lim, Deputy Chief of Mission, Korean embassy in Delhi, spoke about a “free, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific” as he acknowledged the ideological resonance between India’s G20 slogan, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and that of the founding Korean monarchy, “ruling for the benefit of all humanity”. He proclaimed the principles of “inclusiveness, trust and reciprocity”.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Indo-Korea international conference on political dynamics, technological breakthroughs and social innovation hosted by Christ (Deemed to be University) on Wednesday (July 24). The conference featured a diverse panel of speakers from India, South Korea, Japan, Abu Dhabi and Egypt.

Chang-Nyun Kim, Consul General of The Republic of Korea, Chennai, said this collaboration would help build an international network towards a sustainable future. The symposium advocated bolstering collaboration between nations, particularly in the global South, as the region is on the brink of the fifth industrial revolution.

Speaking of the cooperation between India and Korea, Hyon Woo Seung, president of Seoul Women’s University, Korea, said, “I’m confident that the human resources from both countries will continue to achieve even greater achievements.”

Gurjit Singh, former ambassador to ASEAN, spoke on what he termed the “politics of globalisation”, demanding a “just international order” where the Indian voice is heard.